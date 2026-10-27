Subscribe

Delhi vs Bihar: Delhi workers spend nearly three times more than urban Bihar commuters — NHTS survey reveals details

The National Household Travel Survey provided a state-wise breakdown of the average monthly cost per worker for trips to and from a fixed workplace.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published27 Oct 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Delhi vs Bihar: Delhi workers spend nearly three times more than urban Bihar commuters — NHTS survey reveals details
Delhi vs Bihar: Delhi workers spend nearly three times more than urban Bihar commuters — NHTS survey reveals details(AI-generated representative image)
AI Quick Read

The National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026 revealed that workers in Delhi spend nearly three times as much as those in urban Bihar to commute to work.

The survey provided a state-wise breakdown of the average monthly cost per worker for trips to and from a fixed workplace.

Advertisement

Comparing the urban regions of Delhi and Bihar, the survey showed that Delhi recorded the highest average cost among all the states/UTs at 2081. Meanwhile, the cost in Bihar (urban) was recorded at 702.

In total (rural + urban), workers in Delhi spent an average of 2038 to travel to and from a fixed workplace, while in Bihar, the average cost was 469.

While the cost of commuting in Delhi (urban only Urban) is the highest at 2081, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest average at 2165 among those commuting in both rural and urban regions. Delhi was in second place at 2038.

The survey highlighted the wide differences in commuting costs across Indian states. Check the full state-wise breakdown of average travel cost here:

Advertisement
State/ UTRural average cost (Rs)Urban average cost (Rs)Rural + Urban average cost (Rs)
Andhra Pradesh668992788
Arunachal Pradesh220320592165
Assam5991031663
Bihar427702469
Chhattisgarh400980556
Delhi106620812038
Goa209817481874
Gujarat738891815
Haryana104813441212
Himachal Pradesh11547541085
Jharkhand443782532
Karnataka516783641
Keralam151913271415
Madhya Pradesh283773428
Maharashtra5961256942
Manipur99814261115
Meghalaya3261108479
Mizoram113118731507
Nagaland3501255541
Odisha473835567
Punjab982926953
Rajasthan6501068773
Sikkim145012291377
Tamil Nadu879827851
Telangana5961105831
Tripura439703506
Uttar Pradesh5541054700
Uttarakhand7051043836
West Bengal430825589
Andaman & N.Islands118413151253
Chandigarh-13831383
D N Haveli & Daman & Diu687549596
Jammu & Kashmir117012551190
Ladakh166511031531
Lakshadweep435329348
Puducherry936761816
all-India6121044785

Average monthly expenditure and gender disparity

The average monthly expenditure on commuting to a fixed workplace is 785 per worker, according to data from the National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026.

According to the survey, urban workers incur a substantially higher average monthly cost of 1,044, compared with 612 for rural workers.

It also revealed gender disparity in worker travel spend. The survey showed male workers spend an average of 835 per month on fixed-workplace commutes compared to 533 per month for female workers.

National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026
Advertisement

The survey collected data on regular trips of one kilometer or more performed by Indian people. It aimed to collect information on the modes of transport they use, trip purposes, travel frequency, average cost of regular trips, and other related parameters.

Covering both rural and urban areas across all States and Union Territories of India, this nationwide survey will be a comprehensive benchmark for understanding characteristics of household travel behaviour in the country.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi vs Bihar: Delhi workers spend nearly three times more than urban Bihar commuters — NHTS survey reveals details
Advertisement
Read Next Story