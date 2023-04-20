A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge has found that over 90% of India is in the "danger zone" of heatwave impacts, with Delhi being particularly vulnerable to severe impacts. The recent state action plan for climate change in Delhi does not reflect this, however, it added.

The study also found that more than 90% of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" range of heatwave impacts through the heat index (HI), while the climate vulnerability index (CVI) suggests a "low" or "moderate" vulnerability. This indicates that heatwaves put more people at extreme climate risk across India than estimated by CVI.

If India fails to address the impact of heatwaves immediately, it could slow progress towards achieving sustainable development goals, warned the authors. The study highlighted that the current heat-action plans designed and implemented according to the Arvind Kejriwal government's vulnerability assessment do not include HI estimations. This is concerning since even the "low" climate-vulnerable areas in Delhi are at high heatwave risks.

The study also identified some critical variables in Delhi that will aggravate heat-related vulnerabilities, such as the concentration of slum populations and overcrowding in high HI areas, lack of access to basic amenities like electricity, water and sanitation, non-availability of immediate healthcare and health insurance, poor condition of housing and dirty cooking fuel.

States that were categorised as "low" in CVI rankings were found to be in "danger" HI categories, indicating that the use of CVI may underestimate the actual burden of climate change concerning heat. The authors of the study have suggested that India should consider reassessing its climate vulnerabilities to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Heatwaves claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper authored by M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri.

On April 16, 13 people died from heatstroke at a Maharashtra government award function in Navi Mumbai, making it one of the highest death tolls from a single heatwave-related event in the country's history.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The high intensity of development in Central, East, West, and North-East districts can further elevate the HI risks through heat island formation, according to the study.

(With agency inputs)