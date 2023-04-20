Delhi vulnerable to severe heatwave impacts, Arvind Kejriwal govt not paying attention: Study2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:54 AM IST
90 percent of India, entire Delhi in 'danger zone' of heatwave impacts: Study
A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge has found that over 90% of India is in the "danger zone" of heatwave impacts, with Delhi being particularly vulnerable to severe impacts. The recent state action plan for climate change in Delhi does not reflect this, however, it added.
