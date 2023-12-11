Delhi wakes up to a chilly and breezy Monday, the coldest day of season
Monday blues worsened for Delhi after the national capital witnessed the coldest morning of the season today. Delhi's temperature dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning
Indicating a further decline in mercury in the coming days, the temperature dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday morning, making it the coldest morning of the season. The temperature dropped three notches below the season's average, reported PTI.
