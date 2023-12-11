Delhi wakes up to a chilly and breezy Monday, the coldest day of season

Indicating a further decline in mercury in the coming days, the temperature dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday morning, making it the coldest morning of the season. The temperature dropped three notches below the season's average, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The winter season in the national capital has intensified over the past few days with the mercury dipping to below-than-normal levels. The city, on Saturday, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The relative humidity stood at 100 percent at 8.30 am on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temperature is expected to rise, as the weather forecasting agency has forecast a clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature for Monday is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

Delhi to witness chilly mornings for the whole week The weather prediction for the whole week suggests that the average minimum temperature will likely remain the same as on Monday. According to the forecast between December 12 and December 17, the minimum temperature will oscillate between 6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, reported news agency PTI. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) read 318 at 10.05 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".

In its latest bulleting, IMD's Regional Meteorological Center, New Delhi has forecast clear sky with shallow fog in the morning in most of the parts of Delhi till 15 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Delhi, IMD has predicted a possibility of gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2-3°C over some parts of Central India and by about 2°C over Northwest India during next 2 days. Gradual decline in mercury by about 2-3 degree Celsius is also expected over many parts of West India during next 3-4 days, said IMD in its bulletin.

