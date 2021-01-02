Delhi wakes up to a chilly winter morning, receives light showers

Light rains shower in the pockets of the national capital on Saturday morning which brought down the temperature even further adding to the biting cold prevailing over North India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road in Delhi have reported trace rainfall.

As per our forecast, the impact of Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road has reported trace rainfall. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2021

IMD had earlier predicted showers over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and isolated places across Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Bharatpur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Narwana, Narnaul and isolated places of South, South - West Delhi during next 2 hours." the IMD tweeted early in the morning.

Also, visibility was poor around the Gazipur border. The IMD said that dense to very dense fog was seen in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from 5:30 pm last night to 5:30 am Saturday morning.

"Visibility recorded (200 metre or less): Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala - 25 each, Gaya and Karnal - 50 each, Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh and Gwalior - 200 each," it added.

