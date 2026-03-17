Delhi wakes up to a cooler Tuesday; rainfall on the cards for Bengaluru | Check full IMD forecast

Delhi residents woke up to a cooler morning on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy skies over the capital city on Tuesday.

The weather agency said that on Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32°C-34°C and 14°C-16°C, respectively. “The minimum and maximum temperatures will be near normal at most places across Delhi,” the IMD said in its forecast.

Delhi is also bracing for predominant surface wind from the northeast direction with wind reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed is expected to continue to be 10 kmph from the north direction during the afternoon.

“The wind speed will gradually decrease, becoming less than 06 kmph from the north direction during evening and night,” IMD said.

The Met Department noted that there has been a fall of 3-5°C in the minimum temperatures and 1-2°C in the maximum temperatures over Delhi over the past few days.

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Bengaluru weather today Bengaluru residents also woke up to a slightly cool Tuesday morning on March 17, with the temperature dropping to around 19°C.

IMD, in its forecast, said that the city is likely to see generally cloudy skies with light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33–34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be close to 20°C.

The weather agency has also predicted isolated to scattered “light to moderate” rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Karnataka until March 20.

Full IMD forecast A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 17, the IMD said. It noted that there would be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C over Northwest India during the next 3 days, with a gradual fall by 4-7°C during the subsequent 2 days, and no significant change thereafter.

The Met Dept has predicted isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 19, and Uttarakhand on March 20.

The weather agency has forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on March 17.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, along with hailstorms, are likely to continue over the Western Himalayan Region and North Punjab.

The IMD also predicted isolated thunderstorm activities accompanied by gusty winds, also likely over East India till March 19.

A fresh Western Disturbance, the weather agency said, is likely to cause Rain/Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds along with hailstorm likely over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains till March 20.