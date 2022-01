The national capital woke up to light rainy morning on Saturday and the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 10.0 degrees celsius.

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 342 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India pic.twitter.com/fIDZ6T69Wp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor". It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and national capital region (NCR).

In a tweet posted at 2.10 am, the IMD had said, "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) Bhadra, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.