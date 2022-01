Delhi wakes up to a rainy morning, air quality remains ‘very poor’

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor". It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}