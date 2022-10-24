On the day of Diwali, the air quality of Delhi inched close to the 'very poor' category with the overall air quality index reaching 298 on Monday. Unfavorable metrological conditions are allowing the accumulation of pollutants with emissions from stubble burning also compounding the situation. The city reported an air quality index (AQI) of 259 on Sunday evening, the lowest before the day of Diwali in the last seven years.

Despite a ban and tough rules, firecrackers were burst in several parts of the city. The incidence of farm fires also reached the highest this season with 1,318 incidents so far.

Union Ministry of Earth Sciences agency, SAFAR predicted deterioration in the AQI due to calm winds and low temperatures, which allow the accumulation of pollutants in the air. The forecasting agency also claimed that the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor' category even if no firecrackers are burst and if firecrackers are burst like last year, AQI will further plunge to the ‘severe’ category.

The agency advised sensitive groups including the elderly and children to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities

"Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the advisory said.

19 of the city's 35 monitoring stations reported "very poor" air quality, while one (Anand Vihar) reported "severe" pollution levels. Ghaziabad (300), Noida (299), Greater Noida (282), Gurugram (249), and Faridabad (248) all reported poor air quality.

The contribution of the stubble burning to Delhi's PM 2.5 has remained at just 5% so far but is expected to rise to 8% on Monday. Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR told news agency PTI that the transport-level wind direction and speed will become “very favorable" for the transport of smoke from stubble burning.

"It will increase the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution to 15-18 percent on October 25 and push the air quality into the 'severe' category," he said. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute reported 902 farm fires in Punjab, 217 in Haryana and 109 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.