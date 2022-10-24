On the day of Diwali, the air quality of Delhi inched close to the 'very poor' category with the overall air quality index reaching 298 on Monday. Unfavorable metrological conditions are allowing the accumulation of pollutants with emissions from stubble burning also compounding the situation. The city reported an air quality index (AQI) of 259 on Sunday evening, the lowest before the day of Diwali in the last seven years.

