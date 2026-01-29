Delhi wakes up to chilly Thursday morning; IMD issues cold wave alert for Punjab, Haryana – Check full forecast

Delhi is expected to experience a cold Thursday morning, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert. The capital city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 17-19 degrees Celsius and 6-8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday, the weather agency predicted.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to be markedly below normal (-5.1°C to less) during the next 24 hours and appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) thereafter,” the IMD bulletin stated.

Delhi temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the next three days.

Will Delhi get more rain? Delhi may get light rain accompanied by gusty winds over the weekend.

In its bulletin, the weather agency predicted generally cloudy skies over Delhi on 1 February, with rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The weather is expected to improve after 1 February, with the mercury rising to a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI today Delhi-NCR saw a slight improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index reported at 263 in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

This welcome change follows moderate rainfall across the city in recent days.

Full IMD forecast: The Met Dept has warned of a fresh Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region from Saturday, 31 January, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and snowfall in the upper reaches on Sunday, 1 February.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from 31 January to 2 February, with the possibility of heavy rainfall/snowfall on 1 February.”

It also predicted moderate rainfall over Northwest India and adjoining parts of central India.

“Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India from 31st January to 02nd February,” the advisory read.

In its latest release, the weather agency predicted cold wave conditions and dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. It also predicted dense fog at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.