OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning with light rains
Delhi and its neighbouring cities like Gurugram woke up to a foggy morning. (ANI)
Delhi and its neighbouring cities like Gurugram woke up to a foggy morning. (ANI)

Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning with light rains

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2020, 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

Light rains showered in ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad and other areas. IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today in the city, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree celsius

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky, fog with light rain at several parts of the city on Saturday morning. Light rains showered in ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad and other areas.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle' today in the city, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26-degree Celsius.

According to IMD, light intensity rainfall is expected to occur over South-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chandpur, Bijnor, Nazibabad and Saharanpur during the next two hours.

"12-12-2020; 0805 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated parts of South-Delhi, Northeast Delhi, East Delhi, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Grahmukteshwar, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Nazibabad during next 2 hours," the IMD wrote on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout