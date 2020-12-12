Subscribe
Delhi and its neighbouring cities like Gurugram woke up to a foggy morning.

Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning with light rains

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

Light rains showered in ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad and other areas. IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today in the city, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree celsius

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky, fog with light rain at several parts of the city on Saturday morning. Light rains showered in ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad and other areas.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle' today in the city, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26-degree Celsius.

According to IMD, light intensity rainfall is expected to occur over South-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chandpur, Bijnor, Nazibabad and Saharanpur during the next two hours.

"12-12-2020; 0805 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated parts of South-Delhi, Northeast Delhi, East Delhi, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Grahmukteshwar, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Nazibabad during next 2 hours," the IMD wrote on Twitter.

