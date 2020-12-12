Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning with light rains

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Light rains showered in ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad and other areas. IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today in the city, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree celsius
Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky, fog with light rain at several parts of the city on Saturday morning. Light rains showered in ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad and other areas.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle' today in the city, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26-degree Celsius.
According to IMD, light intensity rainfall is expected to occur over South-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chandpur, Bijnor, Nazibabad and Saharanpur during the next two hours.
"12-12-2020; 0805 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated parts of South-Delhi, Northeast Delhi, East Delhi, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Grahmukteshwar, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Nazibabad during next 2 hours," the IMD wrote on Twitter.