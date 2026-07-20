Delhi wakes up to fresh wet spell as city braces for relief from hot-humid weather, IMD predicts rains till 23 July

Delhi woke up to light rains on Monday morning as capital city braces for relief from hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning. Strong surface winds gusting to 20-30 and reaching speed of 40 kmph are likely during morning to forenoon.

For the rest of the day, Delhi residents can expect, “Another spell of very light to light rain at few places accompanied with Thunderstorm/Lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 gusting to 40 kmph towards evening/night.”

The weather department warned of active monsoon conditions over northwest, east and northeast India during this week, predicting rains in parts of Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. "Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 20th-23rd July; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 19th-24th July; East Rajasthan during 23rd-25th July," IMD said.

View full Image View full Image Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert for 21 and 22 July.

IMD has issued no weather alert for 20 July but a yellow warning for rains is in place for tomorrow and the day after.

IMD predicts heavy rains till 23 July The weather agency forecasted heavy rains till 23 July over the national capital. As per the weather bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab on 23rd July, and isolated very heavy rainfall is likely till 22 July. In Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh wet spells are likely till 25 July.

Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rain in northeast, dry spell elsewhere

Delhi temperature today The maximum temperature over Delhi is expected to be -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal around 32°C to 34°C while the minimum temperature will most likely settle in 25°C to 27°C range, around -1.5°C to 1.5°C) near normal. According to IMD's report issued on 19 July at 10:45 PM, no large change in maximum temperatures is likely during next 24 hours thereafter fall by 3-5°C.

Many stations across Delhi recorded around 40% humidity at 7:20 AM and in places like Mandi Marg, New Delhi and Palam it was as high as 80%. New Delhi region registered 85% humidity with 30 degrees Celsius temperature while Palam logged highest humidity level of 89%. In the last month, Delhi recorded 41.8 mm rainfall, marking 44 percent deficit and a departure of 32.3 mm from the normal range.