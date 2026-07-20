Delhi wakes up to fresh wet spell as city braces for relief from hot-humid weather, IMD predicts rains till 23 July

Delhi woke up to light rains on Monday morning as capital city braces for relief from hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning. Strong surface winds gusting to 20-30 and reaching speed of 40 kmph are likely during morning to forenoon.

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For the rest of the day, Delhi residents can expect, “Another spell of very light to light rain at few places accompanied with Thunderstorm/Lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 gusting to 40 kmph towards evening/night.”

The weather department warned of active monsoon conditions over northwest, east and northeast India during this week, predicting rains in parts of Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. "Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 20th-23rd July; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 19th-24th July; East Rajasthan during 23rd-25th July," IMD said.

Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert for 21 and 22 July.

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IMD has issued no weather alert for 20 July but a yellow warning for rains is in place for tomorrow and the day after.

IMD predicts heavy rains till 23 July The weather agency forecasted heavy rains till 23 July over the national capital. As per the weather bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab on 23rd July, and isolated very heavy rainfall is likely till 22 July. In Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh wet spells are likely till 25 July.

Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rain in northeast, dry spell elsewhere

Delhi temperature today The maximum temperature over Delhi is expected to be -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal around 32°C to 34°C while the minimum temperature will most likely settle in 25°C to 27°C range, around -1.5°C to 1.5°C) near normal. According to IMD's report issued on 19 July at 10:45 PM, no large change in maximum temperatures is likely during next 24 hours thereafter fall by 3-5°C.

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Many stations across Delhi recorded around 40% humidity at 7:20 AM and in places like Mandi Marg, New Delhi and Palam it was as high as 80%. New Delhi region registered 85% humidity with 30 degrees Celsius temperature while Palam logged highest humidity level of 89%. In the last month, Delhi recorded 41.8 mm rainfall, marking 44 percent deficit and a departure of 32.3 mm from the normal range.

Delhi AQI today At 7:05 am, the city recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 138 with air quality falling in the 'moderate' category, according to Sameer App of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe,’ as per CPCB's measuring parameters.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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