Delhi wakes up to light rains, temp likely to drop over the weekend

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rains on Thursday morning. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that there will be no significant fall in temperature in the next 24 hours. But, the temperature is likely to drop by another 4 to over the weekend.

#WATCH: Parts of Delhi received light rainfall today; visuals from ISBT road area.



India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain/thunderstorm, hail at isolated places in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/UJEVUh02Fe — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

IMD also said: There is a possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

04-02-2021; 0900 IST; Thunderstorm with Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Khatoli, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Gannaur, Nuh, Sohana, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 4, 2021

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with the isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 4th February and over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th February. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 4th February," said IMD.

Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 4th February and over East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on 5th February 2021.

