OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi wakes up to light rains, temp likely to drop over the weekend
Commuters travel amid low visibility due to dense fog in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI)
Commuters travel amid low visibility due to dense fog in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI)

Delhi wakes up to light rains, temp likely to drop over the weekend

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rain showers on Thursday morning. There is a possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, said India Meteorological Department today morning.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rains on Thursday morning. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that there will be no significant fall in temperature in the next 24 hours. But, the temperature is likely to drop by another 4 to over the weekend.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing protests against farm law, at Delhi-Ghazipur border in Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

US backs India's new farm laws, says peaceful protests hallmark of a democracy

2 min read . 10:30 AM IST
People wearing protective face masks wait in queues to buy train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

India coronavirus update: Tally reaches 1,07,90,183 with 12,899 new cases; active cases at 1.55 lakh

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Chennai is an extreme example of a problem that is increasingly disrupting cities around the world that are also grappling with rapid population increases.

How Chennai - one the world’s wettest major cities - ran out of water

6 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Vials for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the coronavirus and a syringe with vaccine is seen at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany, on February 2, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Oxford, Pfizer Covid vaccines to be combined in trial: 10 things to know

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST

IMD also said: There is a possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with the isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 4th February and over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th February. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 4th February," said IMD.

Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 4th February and over East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on 5th February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout