Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi wakes up to light rains, temp likely to drop over the weekend
Commuters travel amid low visibility due to dense fog in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Delhi wakes up to light rains, temp likely to drop over the weekend

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rain showers on Thursday morning. There is a possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, said India Meteorological Department today morning.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rains on Thursday morning. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that there will be no significant fall in temperature in the next 24 hours. But, the temperature is likely to drop by another 4 to over the weekend.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rains on Thursday morning. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that there will be no significant fall in temperature in the next 24 hours. But, the temperature is likely to drop by another 4 to over the weekend.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US backs India's new farm laws, says peaceful protests hallmark of a democracy

2 min read . 10:30 AM IST

India coronavirus update: Tally reaches 1,07,90,183 with 12,899 new cases; active cases at 1.55 lakh

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST

How Chennai - one the world’s wettest major cities - ran out of water

6 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Oxford, Pfizer Covid vaccines to be combined in trial: 10 things to know

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US backs India's new farm laws, says peaceful protests hallmark of a democracy

2 min read . 10:30 AM IST

India coronavirus update: Tally reaches 1,07,90,183 with 12,899 new cases; active cases at 1.55 lakh

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST

How Chennai - one the world’s wettest major cities - ran out of water

6 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Oxford, Pfizer Covid vaccines to be combined in trial: 10 things to know

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IMD also said: There is a possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with the isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 4th February and over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th February. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 4th February," said IMD.

Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 4th February and over East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on 5th February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.