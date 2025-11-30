Delhi wakes up to shallow fog, cloudy skies; mercury to drop 3 °C soon, check next 5-days' weather forecast here

Delhi weather today: The residents of national capital woke up to shallow fog on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky as the city recorded 12 degrees Celsius temperature on 30 November at 7:00 AM.

Advertisement

Shallow to moderate fog is likely during morning hours on 1st to 5th December, IMD said. According to the weather agency, the minimum temperatures are likely to be normal, around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius and may slightly deviate around -1.5 to 1.5°C during the three days, until Tuesday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to settle in 23 to 25 degrees Celsius range and are predicted to be “normal to below normal (-1.6 to -3.0)” during the same period.

Suggesting an increase in wind speed, IMD's press release dated 29 November states, “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the Northwest direction with calm wind gradually increase becoming up to 10 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming less than 15 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon."

Advertisement

Weather forecast for next 5 days Predicting weather forecast for the coming days, IMD said that minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to see a drop, almost around 2 to 3°C, between 3 and 5 December. "Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal to appreciably below normal (02-05°C) during the above period," IMD said.

In the coming five days, the skies are expected to be clear and fog is likely during morning hours.