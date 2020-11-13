Delhi wakes up to thick layer of smog, air quality 'very poor'

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in “very poor" category at 379 in Anand Vihar at 8 am, 319 in Mathura Road, 363 in Bawana, 343 in Patparganj, 369 in Wazirpur, 481 in ITO, and 316 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the ‘severe’ and 'very poor' category.