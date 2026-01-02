Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ AQI, cold winter day amid IMD's orange alert; airlines issue advisory due to dense fog

Delhi residents woke up to chilly winter morning on Friday with 1700 metre visibility at Delhi airport and 11 degrees Celsius temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted dense to very dense fog for 5 to 7 days.

The weather agency issued an orange alert for “cold day” conditions in the national capital on 2 January which will be followed by a yellow alert for the next day.

As per the latest weather bulletin, cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Delhi between 2 and 5 January. "Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh during 1st - 4th; Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 2nd -5th; Rajasthan during 4th - 7th January 2026," IMD said.

Predicting “partly cloudy sky,” IMD forecasted foggy conditions during morning hours. Today, the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to settle between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to hover in the range of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. “The minimum temperatures will be above normal (2.1 to 4.1°C) and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.3 to -3.3°C) over Delhi,” IMD stated.

The press release dated 1 January added, “Dense to Very dense fog conditions very likely to continue during night/morning hours at many/some places over Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi till 06th; over Odisha till 5th; over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till 2nd January at isolated pockets over Rajasthan till 3rd January 2026.”

Also Read | Air India removes pilot from duty over ‘fitness’ concern ahead of flight

IndiGo cancels flights In view of very dense fog forecast during morning hours, IndiGo issued a travel advisory that said, “Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi. A few flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport.”

Air India in its travel advisory stated, “Due to predicted dense fog and reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of Northern India tomorrow morning, flight schedules may be impacted, causing ripple effects across the network.”

Delhi AQI today Delhi's air quality recorded improvement from the previous day even though the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The 24-hour average recorded at 6:05 AM was 321 while on New Year it was 380, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).