In preparation for the G20 summit and meetings scheduled for 2023, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started painting and moralising drab city walls, including those found in waste dumps. A couple of the murals, including one at Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat, have appeared in recent days.

A few days ago, people would avoid the "dhalao" near Gandhi Darshan, but today it stands out because of its brand-new, vibrantly coloured walls. This mural features well-known landmarks from numerous nations that make up the prominent G20 alliance. Numerous individuals were seen taking pictures with the murals in the background.

St. Basil's Cathedral of Russia sits on either side of London's Big Ben, which stands tall on the edge of the "dhalao" building, and the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower of Paris are nearby. A vivid orange and ochre image of Humayun's Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been painted on one of its walls with a colourful "G20" emblem affixed on top against a blue background. Big Ben, a well-known tower clock in London, is known for its enormous bell and iconic picture that is frequently used to represent the UK capital.

The walls are being painted with beautiful paintings by Civil workforce of #NDMC at Tolstoy Marg, North Avenue & Church Road for upcoming #SwachhSurvekshan2023 #PreparedForSwachhSurvekshanCampaign #G20India pic.twitter.com/6XvdS4uIWK — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) December 30, 2022

"We have started the work to decorate the city with artistic murals for the G20 events and the summit later in 2023. Beautiful paintings have been done on public walls at many locations, and walls of 'dhalaos' (dump yards) are also getting adorned with artwork to enhance the look and feel of the city," a senior official of the MCD told PTI.

Sydney's Opera House, a renowned cultural landmark in Australia, the Colosseum of Rome, a world-famous landmark in the capital city of Italy, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and Christ the Redeemer, a recognisable towering statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, all add flair to the scene.

In other areas of the city, huge murals have been created on roadside walls with a prominent depiction of the G20 logo and its theme. The logo has been depicted with the letter 'G' along with the numeral '2' in a hue of orange and green, and the numeral '0' has been portrayed symbolically with a globe in blue-and-white shade, sitting atop a lotus bearing a matching hue of orange and green.

India plans to conduct excursions and gala dinners at various ASI sites in 2023, showcasing its centuries-old architectural legacy to the G20 delegates from the Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra to the Qutub archaeological park in Delhi, according to earlier reports from government sources.

(With agency inputs)