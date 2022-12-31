Delhi walls get makeover with colourful murals in preparation for G20 summit2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 12:26 PM IST
The 18th meeting of the G20 Heads of State and Government will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023.
In preparation for the G20 summit and meetings scheduled for 2023, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started painting and moralising drab city walls, including those found in waste dumps. A couple of the murals, including one at Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat, have appeared in recent days.