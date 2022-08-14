Delhi: Wary of impact on business, traders appeal to govt as Covid cases rise3 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 07:51 PM IST
- The traders are afraid that any further increase in coronavirus cases would lead to the authorities to impose restrictions
NEW DELHI : The Covid-19 cases has been on the rise in the national capital Delhi. The city reported 2,031 new cases with a positivity rate of 12.34% on Saturday, adding to the 11th consecutive day of reporting cases beyond the 2000 mark. The Delhi authorities have reinstated the mask mandate in the city after it was confirmed that a more infectious Omicron sub-variant- BA 2.75 has become dominant in the national capital.