Delhi water crisis: After SC rebuke, AAP’s Gopal Rai assures action against tanker mafia, says ’We are trying...’

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Delhi government for the prevalence of tanker mafia and for water wastage in the city, AAP minister Gopal Rai assured action against them, saying that the Magistrates have been ordered to keep an eye on the issue.

As the national capital reels under a water crisis along with a severe heatwave, Rai also said that the AAP government is trying to procure extra water from

Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Addressing a press conference on the water shortage issue, Gopal Rai said, “Due to heatwave conditions, the water demand has increased. We are trying to get extra water from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.”

“I am sure there will be a solution to this soon.”

On tanker mafia, Rai added, “ADMs and SDMs have been ordered to take action if any such thing is happening.”

The top court had asked the AAP government about the measures it had taken against the mafia and said it would ask the Delhi Police to take action if it can't deal with the tanker mafia.

“Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh, then where is the water going in Delhi? Why were false statements made before this court?” the court asked.

“There is so much spillage, tanker mafias etc…what measures have you taken in this regard. People are suffering, we are seeing visuals on every news channel. What measures have you taken to control water wastage if water scarcity is a recurring problem in summers,” it asked.

Delhi residents have recently faced severe water shortages during the intense heatwave.

On June 6, the apex court's order decreed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi with prior intimation to Haryana. It further directed the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to measure water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund in Haryana.