Delhi water crisis alert: Supply hit as water production falls in Wazirabad & Chandrawal WTP—check affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an alert warning residents of the national capital of low-pressure water supply in most areas over dew days, According to the advisory, areas fed by the Water Treatment Plant of Wazirabad & Chandrawal WTP will be affected by nearly 25% due to high pollutants in the river.

“!!Water Alert!! Due to regular receipt of high pollutants in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, the water production has been affected approx. 25-50% at Water Treatment Plant of Wazirabad & Chandrawal WTP,” DJB said in a tweet.

“Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure till the situation improves,” they added.

Check the list of affected areas: Majnu Ka Tila

ISBT

GPO

NDMC area

ITO

Hans Bhawan

LNJP Hospital

Defence Colony

CGO complex

Rajghat

WHO

IP emergency

Ramleela Ground

Delhi gate

Subhash Park

Gulabi Bagh

Timar pur

SFS Flats

Punjabi Bagh

Azadpur

Shalimar Bagh

Wazirpur

Lawrence Road

Model Town

Jahangirpuri

Moolchand

South Extn

Greater Kailash

Burari and adjoining areas

Parts of the Cantonment areas and South Delhi, and other areas which are on command of Wazirabad WTP. COMMAND AREAS OF CHANDRAWAL WTP

NDMC

Karol Bagh

Jhandewalan

Hindu Rao

Civil Lines

Patel Nagar

Rajendra Nagar

Shadipur other areas

On Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Boardtook a key decision towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, and approved a Decentralised Sewage Treatment Project (DSTP) in Zindpur.

The project includes a 15 MGD (million gallons per day) sewage treatment plant and pumping stations designed to intercept waste from the Palla group of colonies, which, according to the officials, currently flows into the river through open drains.