Delhi water crisis alert: Supply hit as water production falls in Wazirabad & Chandrawal WTP—check affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an alert warning residents of the national capital of low-pressure water supply in most areas over dew days, According to the advisory, areas fed by the Water Treatment Plant of Wazirabad & Chandrawal WTP will be affected by nearly 25% due to high pollutants in the river.
“!!Water Alert!! Due to regular receipt of high pollutants in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, the water production has been affected approx. 25-50% at Water Treatment Plant of Wazirabad & Chandrawal WTP,” DJB said in a tweet.
“Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure till the situation improves,” they added.
COMMAND AREAS OF CHANDRAWAL WTP
On Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Boardtook a key decision towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, and approved a Decentralised Sewage Treatment Project (DSTP) in Zindpur.
The project includes a 15 MGD (million gallons per day) sewage treatment plant and pumping stations designed to intercept waste from the Palla group of colonies, which, according to the officials, currently flows into the river through open drains.
"The project will ensure that sewage is intercepted, treated and managed scientifically, and is expected to benefit over 4.17 lakh people across 33 colonies and 14 villages, including Narela, Burari, and Badli, by preventing untreated sewage from entering the river," Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said.