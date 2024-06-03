Delhi residents have been reeling from an acute water shortage for the past few days amid soaring temperatures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

News agency ANI posted a video on X from Chilla Gaon in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 that showed residents lined up next to a water tanker, anxiously waiting in long queues to fill their empty vessels as some regions within Delhi-NCR are suffering from the water crisis.

The Delhi water crisis has adversely affected residents in several parts of the city, disrupting their day-to-day activities. Many were compelled to fetch water in plastic containers or canisters to fulfil their daily requirements.

Political disputes over water supply between authorities have surfaced as water shortages mounted. On May 31, the AAP government petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting a direction to the Haryana government to release surplus water supplied by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital. The Delhi government's appeal called for immediate addressing ofits water crisis exacerbated by intense heatwave conditions.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini denounced the Delhi government's allegations that his state was not adequately supplying the city's share of water. On Sunday, he asserted that his dispensation supplies water to the national capital over and above the agreed-upon quantity. Furthermore, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini urged the Delhi government to pay attention to resource distribution and proper management.

When questioned about the AAP government's allegations, Nayab Singh Saini stated, "(Arvind) Kejriwal is misleading people. Earlier too, he raised this issue. They want to hide their own shortcomings," reported PTI.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear the AAP's plea on June 3, demanding immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana. On May 30, the Delhi government said a central control room will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital amid the ensuing water crisis. Moreover, Delhi residents can call on '1916' to request water tankers, as announced by Delhi Water Minister Atishi.

