BJP workers vandalise Delhi Jal Board office; Ramesh Bidhuri says, ‘People can do anything when angry’

While some BJP workers vandalised Delhi Jal Board office amid the ongoing water crisis, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that patrol team found big bolts had been cut and removed from the pipeline, indicating a conspiracy.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated03:38 PM IST
BJP workers vandalising Delhi Jal Board office. (Photo: Video screengrab)
BJP workers vandalising Delhi Jal Board office. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Amid an ongoing water crisis in the national capital, some BJP workers on Sunday vandalised the office of Delhi Jal Board in Chhatarpur area.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that people can do anything if they are angry.

“People can do anything when they are angry. I am grateful to the BJP workers who controlled the people. It is the government's and people's property,” ANI quoted Bidhuri as saying.

The BJP leader added that there is no benefit in damaging this property and appealed to people to not vandalise the public property.

Also Read: Delhi Water Crisis: AAP makes ’humanitarian appeal’ to Haryana, urges Centre’s intervention as residents battle heatwave

Meanwhile, sharing a video of Delhi Jal Board office being vandalised, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned, "Who is breaking the water pipelines at various places? Whose conspiracy is this?

AAP alleges conspiracy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged conspiracy to disrupt water supply in Delhi by unknown persons.

“In such a situation where we are short of water, there is a conspiracy to break water pipelines, troubling Delhites even more," Delhi Minister Atishi told PTI.

She alleged that Delhi Jal Board teams patrol water pipelines, and yesterday they found a leakage in the main pipeline of South Delhi at Sonia Vihar.

“When our repair teams reached the spot, they discovered that big bolts had been cut and removed from the pipeline, indicating a conspiracy.”

Atishi has also written a letter to the Commissioner of Delhi about this and requested him to provide security to the pipelines.

Also Read: ’50 million gallons shortage per day, tanker mafia not the only problem,’ Atishi on how to solve Delhi’s water scarcity

Who cut pipeline, asks Delhi Minister

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that some people are causing leakage deliberately. "Yesterday the nuts and bolts of the pipeline were found cut in South Delhi. Who cut them?," he asked.

Also Read: Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs AAP govt to approach Yamuna board ‘on humanitarian grounds’

Bansuri Swaraj protests

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj held a protest at the Delhi Jal Board office in RK Puram and termed the water crisis as ‘fabricated’ one by the AAP party.

Swaraj said that the IMD had warned in March itself that there was going to be severe heat in Delhi, but the Kejriwal government did nothing because it had no intention to work.

Claiming that Haryana is providing sufficient water, Swaraj said, “However, 40 percent of the water is getting wasted as Delhi government did not carried-out maintenance work in last 10 years.”

BJP MP Protests

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the BJP MP from West Delhi and other party workers also held a 'Matka Phod' (break earthen pots) protest in Najafgarh.

