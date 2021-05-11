Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi water crisis: Few areas of Capital might face water shortage tomorrow. Details here

Delhi water crisis: Few areas of Capital might face water shortage tomorrow. Details here

Image for representation.
2 min read . 11 May 2021 Staff Writer

  • The Delhi Jal Board has put out a list of areas in the national capital where water supply might be affected tomorrow

Residents living in Delhi's eastern, northeastern, parts of South Delhi, and parts of the NDMC areas will face water shortage on Wednesday morning and evening, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday.

"Water supply in many areas in East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected in the morning and evening tomorrow," informed the DJB.

"Due to very high turbidity in raw water from upper Ganga canal, the pumping from Sonia Vihar WTP and Bhagirathi WTP has been affected," read an official statement by the Board.

View Full Image
Delhi Jal Board issued a notice.
Click on the image to enlarge

Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki are among the areas where the water supply will be hit.

The DJB further advised people to make judicious use of water.

DJB on drinking water shortage in hospitals

The DJB had earlier ordered its officials to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

The directive comes a day after the DJB had said drinking water supply would remain affected in parts of central, north, south and west Delhi and cantonment areas for three days as a result of Haryana releasing less raw water into the Yamuna.

Water supply should be rationalised across Delhi, "but special attention shall be paid to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients", read an order from Member (Water Supply) V K Gupta.

"Delay in supply of drinking water to COVID-19 hospitals will be viewed seriously," the order stated.

DJB engineers should be in constant touch with authorities at healthcare facilities to ensure that sufficient drinking water is supplied to the hospitals, it said.

Water should be supplied through regular water lines and in case the need arises, it should be supplemented through tankers, the order said.

The DJB's water supply has reduced by 60-65 million gallons a day due to "severe shortage of raw water from Haryana", a statement said.

The utility also clarified that there were no plans to cut supply to COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi due to the water shortage.

"It has been reported in some sections of the media that the DJB plans to cut the water supply in COVID hospitals across Delhi due to water shortage. In this regard, DJB amply clarifies that it is factually incorrect and there is no such proposal," the statement read.

"Despite shortage in water production, all efforts are made to ensure that adequate water is supplied to all hospitals and health facilities, including COVID hospitals, either through the piped network, or through additional tanker trips," it said.

