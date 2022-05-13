Some areas in Delhi are likely to face water shortage from today, May 13 as the water level of the Yamuna river has dropped to a critical level. Delhi government officials said operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected. “Starting Friday morning, the water supply will remain affected till the water level at the Wazirabad pond returns to normal," they said.

Yesterday, the Delhi government sent an SOS to the Haryana government--the third time in two weeks, urging to release water in the Yamuna river to prevent a water crisis.

The city government had earlier written to the Haryana irrigation department in this connection on May 3 and April 30.

According to an official, "Haryana is releasing less water in the river due to which the water level at the Wazirabad pond has dropped to a critical low of 671.80 feet, as against the normal level of 674.5 feet. Several areas in Delhi may face water shortage".

Besides, the SOS also mentioned that the flow via CLC (Carrier-Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) is also fluctuating amid the heatwave warning in the city.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert, warning of a heatwave at most places in Delhi on Friday and Saturday. An 'orange' alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday.

How water is supplied in Delhi?

Haryana supplies 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals --CLC, DSB, and the Yamuna. The CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via the Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tubewells installed across the city.

Delhi's water plant capacity

The Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants have a capacity of 90 MGD and 135 MGD, respectively. The two plants lift raw water from the Wazirabad pond, treat it and supply it to northeast Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, and south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

Delhi's water demand and supply

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 950 MGD. The city government has now targeted increasing the water supply to 998 MGD to meet the growing demand this summer season and to 1,180 MGD by June 2023.