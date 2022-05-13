Delhi: Water crisis in these areas from today; All you need to know

Some areas in Delhi are likely to face water shortage from today, May 13 as the water level of the Yamuna river has dropped to a critical level. Delhi government officials said operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected. “Starting Friday morning, the water supply will remain affected till the water level at the Wazirabad pond returns to normal," they said.

