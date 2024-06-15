Delhi Water Crisis: AAP makes ’humanitarian appeal’ to Haryana, urges Centre’s intervention as residents battle heatwave

Delhi govt appeals for extra water from Haryana to tackle severe shortage during heatwave. City facing 70M gallons/day production shortfall due to lack of raw water in canal and reservoir.

First Published03:41 PM IST

The AAP-led Delhi government issued a ‘humanitarian’ appeal on Saturday for Haryana to discharge additional water into the Yamuna. The national capital has been facing a severe shortage amid heatwave conditions in recent days. Water Minister Atishi said the city was facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day in production due to lack of raw water in the Munak canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

“Delhi has made a humanitarian appeal to Haryana, urging the state to release some additional water for Delhi... Delhi government officers have also talked to Haryana Government officers, and on all probability, a delegation of senior officers of Delhi will travel to Chandigarh and meet Haryana officers... I even urge the Delhi people to consciously and carefully use the available water,” she urged during a press conference on Saturday. 

 

