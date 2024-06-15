Delhi govt appeals for extra water from Haryana to tackle severe shortage during heatwave. City facing 70M gallons/day production shortfall due to lack of raw water in canal and reservoir.

The AAP-led Delhi government issued a ‘humanitarian’ appeal on Saturday for Haryana to discharge additional water into the Yamuna. The national capital has been facing a severe shortage amid heatwave conditions in recent days. Water Minister Atishi said the city was facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day in production due to lack of raw water in the Munak canal and Wazirabad reservoir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Delhi has made a humanitarian appeal to Haryana, urging the state to release some additional water for Delhi... Delhi government officers have also talked to Haryana Government officers, and on all probability, a delegation of senior officers of Delhi will travel to Chandigarh and meet Haryana officers... I even urge the Delhi people to consciously and carefully use the available water," she urged during a press conference on Saturday.

