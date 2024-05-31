Delhi water crisis: Kejriwal moves SC seeking more supply from UP, Haryana; says 'shun politics and...' | Top 10 updates
Delhi government seeks additional water supplies from neighbouring states to address severe water crisis. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges central government to help meet water demand, calls for unity amid heatwave.
The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court of India to get additional water supplies from neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh amid an ongoing severe water crisis in the national capital.