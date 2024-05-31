The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court of India to get additional water supplies from neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh amid an ongoing severe water crisis in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates on Delhi water crisis 1) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the central government on Friday to help the national capital meet its water demand while asking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "shun politics" on the water shortage issue amid a record-breaking heatwave.

2) In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal wrote, "In this scorching heat, the demand for water has increased a lot. And the water that Delhi used to get from the neighbouring states has also been reduced. That means the demand has increased a lot, and the supply has reduced."

3) “We all have to solve this together. I see that BJP colleagues are protesting against us. This will not solve the problem. I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi," the AAP supremo said.

4) He urged the BJP-led Centre to hold talks with the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to get water for Delhi. "The people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of the BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone's control. But if we all work together, we can provide relief to the people from this," the chief minister added.

5) "The entire country is experiencing unprecedented heat due to which there is a crisis of water and electricity across the country. Last year, the peak demand for electricity in Delhi was 7438 MW. In comparison, this year, the peak demand reached 8302 MW. But despite this, the power situation in Delhi is under control, there are no power cuts like in other states," Kejriwal added.

6) The Delhi government on Thursday also implemented emergency measures to tackle the crippling water crisis in the national capital amid a record-breaking heatwave.

7) It has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take action against water wastage and fine violators ₹2,000. The Delhi government has also banned the usage of potable water at construction sites.

8) The Delhi government has set up a central water tanker war room, and 200 enforcement teams will be deployed to crack down on water wastage in the national capital.

9) Delhi minister Atishi on May 29 alleged that the Haryana government was not releasing the capital city's water share even after “so many talks." Atishi said the Delhi government would move the Supreme Court on the matter.

10) The government has also urged the people in Delhi to use water judiciously, or it will be forced to rationalise the water supply in view of the water crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

