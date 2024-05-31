Delhi water crisis: LG VK Saxena hits back after Atishi's appeal to BJP; slams 'irresponsible attitude of government'
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital amid ongoing water crisis and alleged that it has become a habit of the Delhi government to hide its inefficiency and inability during the past 10 years.
A war of words has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid an ongoing water crisis in Delhi, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena blaming the irresponsible attitude of the government.