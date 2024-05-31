Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital amid ongoing water crisis and alleged that it has become a habit of the Delhi government to hide its inefficiency and inability during the past 10 years.

A war of words has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid an ongoing water crisis in Delhi, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena blaming the irresponsible attitude of the government.

LG's remark came after Delhi minister Atishi appealed to the BJP not to indulge in "dirty politics."

"Delhiites are troubled by this severe heatwave and water shortage. This is not the time to do dirty politics but to face this crisis together," said Atishi.

"When there is a crisis, is this the time to indulge in politics? Shouldn't we come together"," said Atishi.

She further asked the BJP to ask the party's governments in Haryana and UP to give some extra water to Delhi for just one month till the moonsoon arrives, so that the people who come to Delhi in search of employment, education and healthcare, can get relief.

The national capital is grappling with water shortages amid a severe heat wave and water shortages.

Meanwhile, hitting back at Atishi, LG VK Saxena said that the government is blaming other states for its failures even as people are seen risking their lives and running behind tankers to get water.

"The Chief Minister's promise of 24-hour water supply in Delhi has so far proved to be a trick. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are continuously supplying their fixed quota of water to Delhi. Despite this, the biggest reason for the severe shortage of water in Delhi today is that fifty-four per cent of the water produced is not accounted for," ANI quoted Saxena as saying.

The LG also alleged that 40 per cent of water is wasted during supply due to old and dilapidated pipelines. "Thousands of crores of rupees have been spent by the Delhi government in the last 10 years, but the old pipelines could not be repaired or replaced and not enough pipes were laid. This water is stolen and sold to the poor by the tanker mafia."

Sharpening his attack on the Delhi government, Saxena alleged that it has become a habit of the Delhi government to hide its inefficiency and inability during the past 10 years. "They blame others for their every failure and just avoid their responsibilities by doing social media press, conferences and court cases and misleading the public. I believe this shortage of water in Delhi is only due to the management of the government..."

Delhi minister Atishi has said that 200 enforcement teams are being made to ensure that there is no wastage of water.

