Delhi News: Water cannons used against those protesting over water crisis | Watch

As Delhi residents continue to stand in long queues amid the heatwave to get water, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers on Saturday protested in the national capital.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri led a protest at Jal Board filling pump in Okhla.

Following that, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

“One does not become a common man by saying 'aam aadmi' and by wearing a long sleeve shirt. You have played with the emotions of the people of Delhi,” said Bidhurai, targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH | BJP workers protest outside Delhi Jal Board office in Delhi, over water crisis in the national capital. Police use water cannon to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/RJlpQo70n2 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

Atishi blames BJP Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who is on an indefinite fast over the Delhi water crisis at Bhogal in south Delhi, on Saturday once again blamed the BJP.

On the second day of her fast, Atishi said that the BJP government of Haryana had stopped the water meant for Delhi. “Yesterday also, 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was sent than Delhi's share, due to which, today more than 28 lakh people will face water shortage.”

The AAP leader also said that despite all the efforts, the BJP government of Haryana is not releasing the water meant for Delhi.

The AAP minister stated that the 'Water Satyagraha' will continue till the time Haryana's BJP government does not release all the water that is Delhi's right.

"Haryana has reduced water share" Atishi said that Delhi receives 1,005 MGD water from neighbouring states through rivers and canals. Of 1,005 MGD, Haryana provides 613 MGD. However, Haryana has reduced its share to 513 MGD for a few weeks, affecting over 28 lakh people.

Long queues for water In Delhi, numerous poeople continue to stand in queues to fetch water from tankers amid the heatwave.