Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water
Delhi water crisis: Amid the continuous water shortage in Delhi, the Supreme Court has ordered Haryana government to facilitate the surplus water released from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi
Delhi water crisis: As the national capital continues to face a massive water shortage menace, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available for Delhi. Noting that the Himachal govt has no objection to sharing water, the apex court directed the Haryana government to facilitate water flow between HP and Delhi.