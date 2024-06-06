Delhi water crisis: Amid the continuous water shortage in Delhi, the Supreme Court has ordered Haryana government to facilitate the surplus water released from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi

Delhi water crisis: As the national capital continues to face a massive water shortage menace, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available for Delhi. Noting that the Himachal govt has no objection to sharing water, the apex court directed the Haryana government to facilitate water flow between HP and Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was announced by a vacation bench of Justices PK Mishra and KV Vishwanathan. The SC bench also clarified that the Delhi government should not waste water. As per the order, the Himachal Pradesh govt will release 137 cusecs of surplus water on June 7 prior to the intimation to Haryana.

No politics on water, observes SC bench in hearing According to news agency PTI, the bench observed that there should be no politics on water and said that if Himachal Pradesh is willing to supply water, then the Haryana government should not have any problem in facilitating the flow of water to Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 10. The decision was announced on a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital.

“Since Himachal has no objection, we direct that it shall transfer 137 cusecs from upstream so water reaches Hathnikund barrage and reaches Delhi through Wazirabad. As and when the surplus water is released by the State of Himachal Pradesh with prior intimation, the State of Haryana shall facilitate the flow of water from Hathnikund to Wazirabad so it reaches Delhi without obstruction so the residents get drinking water," news website LiveLaw quoted the Supreme Court as saying.

Delhi is facing one of its worst water crises amid soaring temperatures and persistent heatwave conditions. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government's plea sought a direction to the BJP-governer Haryana for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage, including but not limited to the full surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

