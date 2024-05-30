The meeting will be led by the Water Minister of Delhi, Atishi and the Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, with all senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, in attendance.

Delhi water shortage crisis: The Delhi government will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, May 30, to address the water crisis situation in the national capital amid simmering heatwave conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting will be led by the Water Minister of Delhi, Atishi, and the Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, with all senior officials to discuss the persistent water shortage in the capital city.

The announcement of an emergency meeting came after several reports emerged describing the situation of the city's water supply. Due to the record high temperature in Delhi, there has been a rapid surge in water demand. As a result, the city is dealing with a water shortage, leading to frequent supply cuts in many parts of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This announcement came after reports of severe water crises surfaced from various parts of the city, where residents have had to wait for hours in a long queue for water tankers.

(More to come)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!