Home >News >India >Delhi: Water level rises in Yamuna river following rains over past several days
A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River (PTI)
A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River (PTI)

Delhi: Water level rises in Yamuna river following rains over past several days

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 09:42 PM IST ANI

  • Following the incessant rains in the national capital, river Yamuna is overflowing in the city
  • There have been several instances where roads and pathways got waterlogged causing an impediment in public transit system

NEW DELHI : The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days.

The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

The rains were accompanied by a cool breeze bringing down the temperature by several notches.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby isolated places of Delhi (Mahrauli, Seemapuri, Shahdara), Hindon AF, Bulandshahar, Hodal during next 2 hours," tweeted the IMD.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

