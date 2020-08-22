Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Delhi: Water level rises in Yamuna river following rains over past several days
A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River

Delhi: Water level rises in Yamuna river following rains over past several days

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST ANI

  • Following the incessant rains in the national capital, river Yamuna is overflowing in the city
  • There have been several instances where roads and pathways got waterlogged causing an impediment in public transit system

NEW DELHI : The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days.

The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The rains were accompanied by a cool breeze bringing down the temperature by several notches.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby isolated places of Delhi (Mahrauli, Seemapuri, Shahdara), Hindon AF, Bulandshahar, Hodal during next 2 hours," tweeted the IMD.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated