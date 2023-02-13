Delhi: Water, power supply to remain affected in these areas for next two days. Details here
- Delhi: Some areas like Hauz Khas, Green Park, Motibagh, Dhaula Kuan may have power cuts during the day and night for some time due to this ongoing repair work
People living in certain areas of the national capital in Delhi may have to face the problem of power and water cuts in certain areas for the next two days starting from today. The disruption in power and water supply will be mainly due to the repair of transformers and electrical cables by power companies.
