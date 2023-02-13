People living in certain areas of the national capital in Delhi may have to face the problem of power and water cuts in certain areas for the next two days starting from today. The disruption in power and water supply will be mainly due to the repair of transformers and electrical cables by power companies.

Some areas like Hauz Khas, Green Park, Motibagh, Dhaula Kuan may have power cuts during the day and night for some time due to this ongoing repair work. In such a situation, an appeal has been made by the power companies to make alternative arrangements for their customers.

Not only this, due to the repair work being done by Delhi Jal Board, water service will be affected in some areas from morning to evening for about 10 hours on Monday.

Due to this, there will be no water in Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Naya Bazar, Naya Bans, Chandni Chowk, Lahori Gate, Pili Kothi, Kashmiri Gate, St. Stephen's Hospital, Tirtha Ram Hospital, Rajpur Road, etc. from 8 am to 6 pm. today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved a project to lay a 34-kilometer-long sewer line in 39 unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh, a statement said. According to the statement around 55,000 people will get benefit from this project. Free sewerage connections will be provided to 1,607 households in Najafgarh under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana, Sisodia added.

He also instructed Delhi Jal Board officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.

There are 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Of these, 725 have been connected to the sewerage network while work is underway in 573 others. Sewage from unauthorised colonies not connected to the sewerage network flows directly into the Yamuna.

The Delhi government has promised to clean the Yamuna to bathing standards by February 2025.

The river can be considered fit for bathing if biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) -- the amount of oxygen required for microbial metabolism of organic compounds in waters -- is less than 3 milligrams per litre and dissolved oxygen is greater than 5 milligrams per litre.

*With agency inputs