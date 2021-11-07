Water supply: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Sunday said that water production at treatment plants, which was affected by high level of ammonia in River Yamuna, was restored this evening.

The board said that the relentless efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government brought back normalcy at Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar, Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad water treatment plants.

It further said that keeping a constant check on the preparedness of DJB in dealing with reduced water supply in the city.

“The production at Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Bhagirathi and Chandrawal Treatment Plants has been stabilised and it's currently operating at 100% capacity," the board said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said water production by the treatment plants was hit due to heavy sewage and industrial discharge from Haryana.

"Heavy sewage and industrial waste was discharged by Haryana during Diwali in Yamuna. Increased ammonia levels forced a reduction in water treatment plants (WTPs) operating capacity by 50 per cent. Delhi Jal Board's marvelous work has led to the WTPs operating at full capacity now," he said.

Chadha informed that the Jal Board has deployed water tankers to meet the reduced water supply in the affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and Northeast Delhi.

The level of ammonia in Yamuna had increased to 3 ppm affecting water production at Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chadrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad treatment plants.

