Delhi water shortage: Atishi asks L-G VK Saxena to suspend Delhi Jal Board CEO over 'criminal negligence'
In a letter, Atishi urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take action against officers “who are responsible for the water shortage”. She said a woman died after a violent fight started due to shortage of water supply in the area.
Delhi minister Atishi requested Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday to immediately suspend the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) within 24 hours over "criminal negligence".
