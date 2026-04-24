Delhi water shortage today: Jal Board warns of 5-hour-long supply disruption — List of affected locations here

Delhi Jal Board warned of a 5-hour water supply disruption due to maintenance work. Taps will run dry across several locations in the national capital between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM on 24 April. Urging residents to store water in advance, it issued an advisory listing affected regions.

Delhi Jal Board in a post on X stated, “To ensure a better water supply system, the old water line in the Uttam Nagar area is being disconnected and a new pipeline is being connected. Due to this, the water supply will be affected in some areas from 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM on Friday, 24 April 2026. Please store the required water in advance. Cooperation from citizens is expected.”

Why will there be a water shortage in certain regions of Delhi? The advisory said, “Due to disconnection of existing 1200 mm dia Dwarka water main and commissioning of newly laid 1000 mm dia/700 mm dia water main near DDA Park, Kali Basti near Uttam Nagar terminal, the water supply to the following areas/ colonies will not be available from 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM on 24.04.2026 (Friday).”

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Affected regions are listed below:

Udyog Nagor DSIIDC

GH-12

Jwalapuri R Block

Vikas Nagar GOC

Uttam Nagar GOC

Anand Vihar

Om Vihar Phase 1 to 5

Gurpreet Nagar

Sishram Park

E Block East Uttam Nagar

Ram Dutt Enclave

Jain Park

Sukhi Ram Park

Nanhey Park

Pashchim Vihar

Rishal Garden

Maharani Enclave

Dal Mill Road

Ram Chander Enclave

Yadav Enclave

Indra Park Extension

Chander Vihar

Ranhola Baprola

Pratap Enclave

Roop Vihar

Mehta Enclave

Jai Vihar GOC

Shiv Vihar

Gupta Enclave

Chanchal Park

Rajan Vihar

LI, L2,L3 Block

Fish Market

Matiala Extension

LIG Flats Hastsal

Booster Command

Press Enclave

Mohan Garden

DK Road

Hastsal Vihar

Shakti Vihar “Residents are requested to store sufficient quantities of water,” it added.

To avail access to water tankers during the shutdown, the numbers mentioned below can be dialled.

Central Control Room: 011-23938495, 1916

NWS Toll-Free Number: 18001217744

Water Emergency Najafgarh: 8527995818, 9599089236

Water Emergency Nanglol: 9971325002, 8527995819

Water Emergency Madhu Vihar: 92I3975027, 9868619623

Filling Point Budelha: 9650373332 Delhi weather today This water supply disruption comes at a time when Delhi residents are grappling with heat wave conditions. Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Delhi till 26 April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office issued a yellow alert for heat wave which will remain effective till 25 April as mercury is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius today. Relief from scorching heat is likely from 28 April.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 42°C to 44