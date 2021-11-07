Water supply in several parts of Delhi was disrupted on Sunday due to an increase in the level of ammonia pollution in the Yamuna River, said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The board said treatment and pumping of water from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs was affected.

“DJB has taken steps for rationalization of water throughout Delhi to meet the shortage of water," the board said in a statement on Saturday, adding that water supply would be disrupted on the evening of Saturday and the morning and evening on Sunday.

It also advised the public to make judicious use of water.

However, Neeti Verma, a resident of Yamuna Vihar in Delhi was quoted as saying by news agency I that the supply cuts happen every two months.

“We don't have a water supply since yesterday and this happens every two months. Tap water is yellowish and pungent, so we have to buy water from shops," said Verma.

Another local resident, Katwaria Sarai, said: “The water was not supplied since last night, without informing, so we could not store any. We do not have any information on when the water will be supplied."

Further, a Malviya Nagar resident also said that they could not get the notice in time as well.

“Industrial waste is disposed of in the Yamuna. The government is not taking any concrete step," he said.

The affected areas are:

East Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, part of NDMC area, and Malviya Nagar.

PPP areas such as Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar area, New Kondli, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, Surajmal Vihar, Kanti Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

In addition to this, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali area, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Pandav Nagar, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar are also likely to suffer.

Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar, Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bhag, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar(East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Parts of Cantonment areas are also included.

Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Burari and adjoining areas may see water shortage too.

