Delhi water supply disruption: Affected areas and schedule for today

Water supply to some colonies in the national capital will be affected on March 20 due to some maintenance work by the Delhi Jal Board. According to official sources, there will be no water supply available from 9 am to 7 pm today.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate interconnection work on a 600mm diameter water pipeline at Radisson Blue Tapping. Consequently, the supply will be halted for a duration of 10 hours. To minimize inconvenience, the water supply board advises residents to store an adequate amount of water in advance to meet their needs during this period. Additionally, water tankers will be available upon request to assist those with urgent requirements.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation during this maintenance work. If you have any urgent inquiries or require assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Delhi Jal Board helpline, tweeted Jal Board

Affected Areas:

GH-1 Milansar Apartment GH-1

Archana Apartment

Shubham Enclave

RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank

G Block Pushkar Enclave

State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road

Meera Bagh B Block

GH-4 DDA Flats

Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar GH-5&7 to GH-14

Sundar Vihar

Ambica Vihar Bhera Enclave Peeragarhi

Jwalapuri Miyanwali Nagar

Guru Harkishan Nagar

Syed Nangloi Village and other adjoining areasOn Friday, the Delhi Assembly approved a resolution directing the chief secretary to oversee the ongoing efforts to address both immediate and long-standing water and sewerage issues throughout the national capital.

A session of the Assembly is scheduled for March 22, during which the chief secretary will provide a comprehensive report on the progress made in resolving water and sewerage concerns.

Given Delhi's recurring water scarcity, particularly during the summer months, the resolution outlined the necessity of devising a detailed strategy to bolster water resources through groundwater augmentation.

-With agency inputs

