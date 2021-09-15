New Delhi: Residents of Southwest Delhi will face water shortage till 20 September, The supply will not be available in several areas of southwest Delhi due to a disruption at the Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir because of heavy rains, the Delhi Jal Board said today.

"Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 20 tentatively till repairs are completed. Till then, water will be made available to the residents through tankers," the DJB said in a statement, PTI reported.

Delhiites can call on these numbers to book water tankers

Residents can call on toll-free numbers -- 18001217744 and 8527995818 -- to book water tankers.

Delhi: Water supply in these areas will be affected

The affected areas are Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Dichaon village, Mitraon village, Kair village, Surakhpur, Shiv Enclave, Hira Park, Najafgarh Park, Nirmal Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Gopal Nagar group of colonies, Krishna Vihar and Shri Krishan Colony.

Water supply has also been disrupted in Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridass Nagar, Baba Haridass Colony, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Palace, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Surya Kunj and Sarswati Kunj, Jharoda village, Mahesh Garden, Janta Vihar and Extension and Satyam Puram and the adjoining group of colonies.

Meanwhile, several areas in Bengaluru witnessed disruption in the water supply on 12 and 13 September, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said.

