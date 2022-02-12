NEW DELHI : The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a tweet on Saturday informed that the water supply in areas like Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and other places have been affected due to repair work they have undertaken.

The Tweet mentioned that the Jal Vihar main line had suffered some damage at Yamuna Vihar, for which the repair work was going on.

DJB mentioned that the work of this line at 4 meter in depth and will take 12 hours to complete the work.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to comment on the situation .

In a tweet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "URGENT UPDATE: Jal Vihar water main was damaged yesterday by DMRC at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar. The repair work of this line at 4mtr depth is in process and will take 12 hrs to complete the work."

The DJB shared a video in the tweet to explain the situation.

— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) February 12, 2022

"The supply of areas connected with Shalimar Park, Vishwakarma park, Dallupura, Mandawali 2, GT Rd Shahdara UGRs, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandav Nagr, Shakarpur, Mother dairy etc will be effected. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS REGRETTED," the DJB tweeted.

— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) February 12, 2022

